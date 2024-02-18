36,291 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.35 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.