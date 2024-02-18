3,010 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.