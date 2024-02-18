25,728 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 19,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,152,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

