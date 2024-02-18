151,860 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Juniper Networks makes up about 2.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

