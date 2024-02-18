11,767 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,271,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of McKesson by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $511.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

