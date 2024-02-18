100,000 Shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,517,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of SGMT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,280,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,363. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Sagimet Biosciences Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

