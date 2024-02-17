ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

