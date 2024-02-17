ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.