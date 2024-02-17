Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $3,047,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.