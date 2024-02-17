Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $268,888.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.