Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $252.96, but opened at $276.57. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $286.55, with a volume of 234,530 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average is $243.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

