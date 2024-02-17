Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.29 on Friday, reaching $275.46. 658,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.19. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $329.60.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.