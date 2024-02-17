Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.25.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.