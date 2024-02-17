YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Stock Down 5.8 %

YETI stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. YETI has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in YETI by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.