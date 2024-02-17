yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.76 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $7,737.12 or 0.14987321 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $258.53 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,414 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

