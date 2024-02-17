XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XBiotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

