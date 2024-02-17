Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $12.13 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,055,825,561 coins and its circulating supply is 88,055,815,508 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,056,061,836.88365 with 88,056,060,943.53958 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13335644 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,154,925.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

