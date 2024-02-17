Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $560.83 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $607.70 million and $560.83 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 88.8% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00009043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,928,386 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 129,890,658.36468887 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.47992722 USD and is up 13.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $593,216,882.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

