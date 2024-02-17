Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Worksport Stock Performance
NASDAQ WKSPW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
Worksport Company Profile
