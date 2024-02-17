Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $856.23. The stock had a trading volume of 842,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $881.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

