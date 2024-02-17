Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 7.55% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 5.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

GMFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 4,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

