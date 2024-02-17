WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.08

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 264326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.