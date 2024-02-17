WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.2 %

JBHT stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,998. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.