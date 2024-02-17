WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.