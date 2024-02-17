WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 489,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,540. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

