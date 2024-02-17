WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $47.14. 597,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

