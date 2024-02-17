WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,695 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 834,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.68.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

