WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,137. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

