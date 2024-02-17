WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,829,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average is $234.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.