WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.83 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. 1,058,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $108.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.