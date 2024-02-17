WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,476,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,470. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.