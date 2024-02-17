WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 302.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.98. The stock had a trading volume of 857,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $179.58.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

