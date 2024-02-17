WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 503.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,951. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

