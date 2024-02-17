WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.2 %

VRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

