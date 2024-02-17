WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 523,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,981. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

