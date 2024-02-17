WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,435 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

