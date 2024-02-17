Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

