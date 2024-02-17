William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.