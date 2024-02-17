Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HYI opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

