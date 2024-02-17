West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $79.69. 153,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

