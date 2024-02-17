Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.91

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.88.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Wesfarmers
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.