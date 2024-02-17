Wesfarmers Limited Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
WFAFY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.
About Wesfarmers
