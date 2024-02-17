Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.55. Wendy’s shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,104,622 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

