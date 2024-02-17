Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

