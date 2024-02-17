Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.62

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 23502117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

