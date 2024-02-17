Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One Announces Dividend

TSE:H opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.45. The firm has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Hydro One

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

