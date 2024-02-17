Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.