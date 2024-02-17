Wedbush Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $10.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

