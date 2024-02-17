Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,228.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,382.54 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.