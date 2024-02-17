Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $796,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

